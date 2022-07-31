GARY ALAN SAUNDERS, 60, of Huntington, W.Va., was reunited with his beloved mom and dad in Heaven on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was born June 12, 1962 in Huntington, a son of the late, Gary Saunders and Carolyn Hensley. He is also preceded in death by his stepfather, Bud Hensley. He is survived by his sister, Kim Tickett; niece, Becca Tickett; stepmother, Ruth Saunders; aunt, Nancy Spurlock; uncle, Steve Saunders and wife, Linda and a host of cousins. He was a member of Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Rick Glass officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, 935 3rd Ave. Suite 340, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
