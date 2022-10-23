GARY BROWNING of Leland, N.C., formerly of Harts, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. He was born February 9, 1964, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Phyllis Browning. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Teresa Ann Browning; brother, Archie Browning; and two sisters, Mary Browning and Rhoda Dalton. Gary had a huge heart and would help anyone. He had a love of animals and gardening. He is survived by three brothers: Carel Browning (Brenda) of Harts, W.Va., Larry Keyser of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., and Arvil Keyser of Sanford, N.C.; a step-daughter, Heather Workman (Jay) of Barboursville, W.Va.; step-sons: Jon-Erik Miller (Ashley) of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., Andy Miller (Kyri) of Milton, W.Va., and Lewis Caleb Browning (Megan) of Logan, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Sandra McCallister of Wilmington, N.C.; sister-in-law, Donna McCallister; eight grandchildren, who he dearly loved: Genna, Kari, Bradly, Bayleigh, Jacob, Jon-Tate, Cheyenne and Jeremiah; one great-granddaughter, Kalianne; special friends, Gary and Sandy Aldridge of Leland, N.C., and Junior and Becky Hunt of Leland, N.C.; and he is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, by Pastor Bob Ray. Burial will be in McCallister Family Cemetery, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
