GARY CECIL SULLIVAN, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born August 14, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Cecil and Emogene Sullivan. He is also preceded in death by his siblings Billy Bates, Lois Caldwell and Judy Margaret Sullivan. He is survived by his loving wife Violet "Sue" Davis Sullivan; one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Rusty Pauley; one son, Cecil Sullivan; two grandchildren, KaCee Sullivan and Laura Sullivan; special friend Gary Hughes and a host of nieces, nephews, close cousins and friends. At Gary's request there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

