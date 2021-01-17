GARY DANIEL DEAN, 82, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born July 29, 1939, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late William Oliver and Ethel Pratt Dean. He was a retired machine operator for Ford Motor Company and was a member of NRA and United Auto Workers. A grandson, Brian Dean, also preceded him in death. Survivors include three sons, Gary Ray Dean and Michael Stephen Dean, both of Cleveland, Ohio, and Brian J. Dean of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister, Jewell Chambers Dean of Hixon, Tenn.; two brothers, Ronald Dean of Wayne, W.Va., and William Oliver Dean of Huntington, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Daniel McKinley Dean and Michelle Dean. There will be no visitation. Morris Funeral Home is assisting the family.

