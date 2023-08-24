The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gary Denver Merritt
On August 21, 2023, GARY DENVER MERRITT, 77, of East Lynn, W.Va., found rest with his father and mother, Wiley and Lula Merritt, passing peacefully after an extended illness surrounded by his loving family.

Survivors include daughters Patricia (David), and Pricilla; stepchildren Curtis Moore and Tina Adkins; grandchildren, Trista, Sarah, J.T., and Isabella; great-grandchildren Alivia and Caleb; as well as his beloved lapdog Sophia.

