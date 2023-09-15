The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GARY EDWARD KENNEDY, 65, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. He was born July 13, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Howard and Rosa McComas Kennedy. He is also preceded in death by his aunt, Jerry Richardson and brother-in-law Jack Walters. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kennedy; one daughter, Desiree Kennedy; two sons, John Kennedy and Dustin Kennedy (Katie); six grandchildren, Kiana Kennedy-Mestel, Kamiya Jackson, Reese Green, Aurora Kennedy, Tavien Kennedy and Sophia Cyrus; nieces Sharon Morrison, Cindy Blake and Suzette Jackson; nephews Patrick Moore, Tim Moore and Ryan Walters; best friend and brother of 43 years, David Little; special friend Michael Chapman; and a host of other special friends and his beloved dogs, Maggie, Bo Bo and Buster and granddog, Apollo. A Celebration of Life will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

