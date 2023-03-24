Gary Ferguson
SYSTEM

GARY FERGUSON, 64, of Huntington, passed away March 22, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. He was born August 24, 1958, in Huntington, a son of Edith Messinger Ferguson of Lesage and the late Lloyd Ferguson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Ferguson. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Becky Rooper Ferguson; one daughter, Stacy Ferguson Newton of Huntington; four grandchildren, Ethan Wilks-Ferguson (Savannah), Corey Wilks (Erin), Caleb Wilks (Jill), and Kylee Newton; one great-grandchild, Greyson Wilks; and one brother, Roger Ferguson of Ona. Those attending Gary's services, casual clothing is requested. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you