GARY FRANKLIN WILISCH, 82-years old, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Born November 30, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., Gary is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Lois Wilisch; brothers Harold Carico and Joe Carico; and sisters Evelyn (Robert) Trumbo and Francis Pittenger.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Ann Wilisch of 38 years; one son, Paar Wilisch of Charlotte, N.C.; his brothers Robert "Buddy" (Sally) Carico and Danny Carico. Also survived are his stepchildren Carrie Blankenship (Doug) of Barboursville, W.Va., Robert Pack (Nikki Hoyer) of Cape Coral, Fla., and Richard Pack of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren Sean (Tiffany Blankenship), Jeremy (Cara) Blankenship, Stephen Blankenship, Sarah (Nicholas Stocker), Halle Pack, Clinton Pack, and Jakob Kincaid; great- grandchildren, Macie Blankenship, Kaitlyn Blankenship, Ashlee Blankenship, and Eithyn Farley; and his faithful furry friend, Maggie.
Gary retired from the Nickel Plant (Special Metals) of Huntington. He attended Elmwood Baptist Church, Barboursville, W.Va. He loved the fellowship with friends and family. Gary loved to work in the yard and loved talking to his neighbors and friends. He helped to coach Enlsow Little League football and Lincoln Middle School football and baseball in the 60's and 70's. He loved reminiscing about those days.
A special thanks to Pepsi Richardson who helped care for Gary while he was home and to Promedica Nursing Home and their care, as well as Hospice of Huntington for the compassion and kindness shown to our family.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Funeral begins at noon with Pastor Rick Glass of Elmwood Baptist Church officiating.
Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
