Gary Franklin Wilisch
SYSTEM

GARY FRANKLIN WILISCH, 82-years old, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Born November 30, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., Gary is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Lois Wilisch; brothers Harold Carico and Joe Carico; and sisters Evelyn (Robert) Trumbo and Francis Pittenger.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Ann Wilisch of 38 years; one son, Paar Wilisch of Charlotte, N.C.; his brothers Robert "Buddy" (Sally) Carico and Danny Carico. Also survived are his stepchildren Carrie Blankenship (Doug) of Barboursville, W.Va., Robert Pack (Nikki Hoyer) of Cape Coral, Fla., and Richard Pack of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren Sean (Tiffany Blankenship), Jeremy (Cara) Blankenship, Stephen Blankenship, Sarah (Nicholas Stocker), Halle Pack, Clinton Pack, and Jakob Kincaid; great- grandchildren, Macie Blankenship, Kaitlyn Blankenship, Ashlee Blankenship, and Eithyn Farley; and his faithful furry friend, Maggie.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you