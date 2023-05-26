GARY FREEMAN PLUMLEY, 79 of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2023, in Charleston, W.Va. He was born August 17, 1943, to his late parents Yewell F. and Crystal K. Plumley. Gary was an insurance agent in Charleston, W.Va. He was not in the military but was very proud of his country and those who had served. He enjoyed doing the Veterans Program at church for many years. He is survived by his wife, Shelia White Plumley; daughter Barbara Plumley; sister Doris J. Burdette; niece Karen Milam-Foster, nephews Randall Milam (Jacquelyn), Charles Milam and several nieces and nephews; and also two special grandchildren, Brandon (Cassaudra) Plumley and Channing Varnum. Shelia's family was very much a part of his life: Kim (Drew, Channing) Varnum, Jake Chisler, Phyllis Burton and Deb (Don) Hoff. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Rev. Charles Mays. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
