GARY HARLAN CHAPMAN, 76, of Hurricane passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after an extended illness. He was a faithful and loving son, brother, and uncle. He was a Milton High School graduate and a faithful member of the One Life Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Irene Chapman and sister Rita Searls. He is survived by his brother-in-law Paul Searls, niece Kathy Anderson and nephew David Searls. Many thanks to the staff at Riverside Nursing Home for the loving care and compassion they have given, especially his roommate William Bostic. Funeral service will be at noon Monday, August 14, 2023, at Allen Funeral Home and burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Inner Geek revives Drag Queen Story Time events
- Police roundup: Police say missing Barboursville man found dead in Lewisburg
- Marshall Board of Governors hears updates on enrollment, demolitions at Marshall
- Wayne County's Holy Cross Monastery constructing new, larger church
- Jarred David Schultz
- Cabell Midland's Petitt commits to Marshall baseball
- Charles Robert "Robby" Spurlock
- Saturday afternoon obituary update
- Justice calls WV Legislature into special session
- Herd men's basketball slate includes Cayman Islands, UK, Greenbrier
Collections
- Photos: Fans First Day at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Class of 2027 White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: 24 graduate from St. Mary's School of Nursing
- Photos: "Night with Comcast," back-to-school bash
- Photos: "Dolly Day," read-aloud event
- Photos: Lawrence County residents vote on Ohio Issue 1
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 12
- Photos: 4th annual K&J Demolition & Excavation Firecracker Extravaganza
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational golf tournament
- Photos: Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show