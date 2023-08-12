The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gary Harlan Chapman
SYSTEM

GARY HARLAN CHAPMAN, 76, of Hurricane passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after an extended illness. He was a faithful and loving son, brother, and uncle. He was a Milton High School graduate and a faithful member of the One Life Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Irene Chapman and sister Rita Searls. He is survived by his brother-in-law Paul Searls, niece Kathy Anderson and nephew David Searls. Many thanks to the staff at Riverside Nursing Home for the loving care and compassion they have given, especially his roommate William Bostic. Funeral service will be at noon Monday, August 14, 2023, at Allen Funeral Home and burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service.

