Gary L. Elkins
SYSTEM

GARY L. ELKINS, 58 of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, March 20, 2023, at his residence. A celebration of his life will be Friday March 24, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Gary was born June 26, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Frances Elkins, brother Freddy Elkins, two sisters, Tammy Elkins Black and Barbara Elkins Vance, all of Huntington. Survivors include two brothers, Billy "Joey" Elkins of Ironton, Ohio, and Roger Elkins of Barboursville; three children, Brandon L. Elkins, Bradly M. Elkins and Brittany Ann (Michael) Dockery; two stepsons, Josh and Derek Blevins of Huntington; 11 grandchildren which he adored and loved; nephews Craig Elkins of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Chris Cooke and Cameron Fortin Cooke of Columbus, Ohio; niece Kayla M. Elkins; and his girlfriend, Tara Noble. Gary was a self-employed professional painter, his passions were his dogs, horses, camping, fishing and country life. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you