GARY L. WEBB JR., 37 of Mount Vernon, Ohio, formerly of Milton, son of Gary L. Webb Sr. and Vayna Smallwood, died April 26 in Knox Community Hospital. A graveside celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on May 18 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Beard Mortuary is in charge of local arrangements. www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you