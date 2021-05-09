GARY L. WATSON, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, with family at his side. He was born in Dehue, Logan County, W.Va., on June 23, 1939, to the late Calvin F. Watson of Chicago, Ill., and Ruby Stone Watson Matthews of Huntington, W.Va. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Calvin F. Watson Jr. of Redmond, Wash., and Timothy Watson of Chicago, Ill.; a special sister-in-law, Millie (Copley) Ashford of Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Delores “Dee” Copley Watson; two sons, Gary Scott Watson (Amy M. Burks) of Syracuse, N.Y., and Sean Eric Watson, Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Stephen Matthews; and family friend, Marc Dailey of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Kathleen Stricker; and brothers, Terry (Roseanna) and Fred (Nancy) Watson, all of Chicago, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Logan High School in 1957 and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Logan. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1965 with a BS Degree in Electrical Engineering and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Except for a short-term job on the West Coast at Boeing Aircraft in Renton, Wash., Gary spent his entire life in West Virginia. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers, where he started in the Construction Division as an inspector, later became Chief of Permits Section and retired as the Chief of Huntington’s Operations and Readiness Division in 2003. He was a longtime member (30-plus years) of the Lesage Lions Club, where he held many offices including President, Vice President and Zone Chairman, etc., but especially enjoyed helping organize the Lions’ annual Arts & Crafts Festival. He was active in coaching youth basketball, baseball and was a Scout Leader. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, studying different religious philosophies and was an avid WVU Mountaineers fan. Gary donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. There will be no funeral service. Anyone wishing to honor his memory may do so by donating in his name to The Lesage Lions Club, PO Box 176, Lesage, WV 25537.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2021 West Virginia high school boys basketball tournament schedule
- DAVID ARTHUR BECKETT
- 60 Herd athletes land in transfer portal
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- New charges filed against former delegate Derrick Evans
- Why are businesses having trouble finding employees?
- With no questions from defendants, Rader’s testimony kept short at opioid trial
- Milton educator brings W.Va. history to life through animated videos
- Basketball newbie Siebert helps Knights to state tournament
- High school basketball player set to graduate fatally shot
Images
Collections
- Photos: Readers share their prom 2021 photos
- Photos: Huntington High Theatre 2021 Senior Showcase
- Photos: Local musicians gather for jam session at Ritter Park
- Photos: Cabell County’s National Day of Prayer service
- Photos: Huntington tops University in Class AAAA state tournament
- Photos: Ohio University Southern honors 2021 graduates
- Photos: Huntington falls to Morgantown in Class AAAA semifinals
- Photos: Huntington High wins Class AAAA girls basketball state title
- Photos: 184th Marshall University commencement
- Photos: First Friday returns to downtown Ashland