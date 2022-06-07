GARY LEE BUNN, 88 of Huntington, husband of Diana Griffin Bunn, died June 5 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was retired from the City of Huntington and the U.S. Army. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. June 9 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 8 at Beard Mortuary. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors Project, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.

