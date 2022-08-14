Gary Lee Dunlap
GARY LEE DUNLAP of Milton, was a born again Christian, who went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born April 6, 1942 in Marmet, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max R. and Sylvia R. Clark Dunlap; son, Gary Rome Dunlap; brothers, Max W. Dunlap, Harry C. Dunlap; sister and brother-in-law, Sue Ann Dunlap Smith and Charles. He is survived by his loving wife, Carla S. Chapman Dunlap; daughter, Dr. Abbey L. Dunlap Zink (John), Slippery Rock, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Nora Snodgrass Dunlap, Scott Depot, and Marsha Sweeny Dunlap, Barboursville; and nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School and retired from Huntington Alloys, Inc. as a pipefitter. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. before the services at 2 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Yates Crossing, Milton, with Pastor Kim Stone officiating and burial following at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Milton, WV 25541. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting in the services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

