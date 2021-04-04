GARY LEE HICKS, 78, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Gary was born on May 23, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Clarence and Irene Meadows Hicks. He was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School in Milton, West Virginia. Gary was a plant engineer at Kmart Distribution Center in Warren, Ohio, for over 35 years. Gary was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he was Personnelman 3rd Class, stationed in Italy aboard the USS Mississinewa. He enjoyed tinkering around the house and keeping his lawn immaculate. Survivors include his wife, Judith (Chinn) Hicks, whom he married January 30, 1965; two daughters, Sherry (John) Davis of Youngstown, Ohio, and Stephanie Weingart of New Waterford, Ohio; one brother, Steve Hicks of Milton, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jordan Wilson, Courtney Wilson, Noah Weingart and Samantha Lee Davis; and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Brooklynn, Mackenzie and Everleigh. Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Radcliff. At Gary’s request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Suite B, Salem, OH 44460. Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To view Gary’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you