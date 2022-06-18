GARY LEE LINVILLE, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of West Hamlin and Hamlin, W.Va., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with interstitial lung disease.
He grew up in Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Billy Joe and Ruth Eleanor Lawson Linville. In addition to his parents, his younger brother Mark preceded him in death, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Gary was a 1973 graduate of Hamlin High School where he played baseball, basketball, and football. After high school, he coached, sponsored, and played on the KYOWVA Men's Softball team.
After marrying Vickie Lynn Kopolias in 1980, Gary moved to West Hamlin, W.Va., where he became very active in his new community. The son-in-law of the late Billie Lee and Ruth Kathleen Brown Kopsolias, he quickly and easily became a beloved family member.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Vickie Linville; his sons Brandon Heath (Lindsay) and Tannon Seth (Kasha); sisters Karen Dailey (Eddie) and Barbara Gail Dunlap (Ted); brother Dowe (Sirena'); sisters-in-law Peggy Kopsolias, Tamara Porter (Dennis), Angela Adkins (Andy); brother-in-law Steven Kopsolias (Sherry); granddaughter Braylin Diane; grandsons Tylen Seth and Kamryn Lee; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Gary was a past member of the Hamlin Lions Club International Association, instrumental in beginning the West Hamlin T-Ball/Baseball and Softball Leagues, former West Hamlin Town Council member, a past president of the Salt Rock Little League Association; a registered SWVACC official of Buddy League, Little League, Middle School, High School and College football, basketball, and baseball. He simultaneously coached these same-aged teams for over 30 years throughout Lincoln County.
One of his proudest moments was when he became the first Hamlin High School Softball Coach to lead the varsity girls' team to a WV State Softball Tournament (2004). During this time of coaching and officiating, he also worked for Columbia Gas/ Columbia Natural Resources/ ended his career at Chesapeake Energy (2006) after a right knee replacement. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, and spending time with his familyespecially his grandchildren that he adored.
Gary loved and enjoyed sports, but he also loved sharing his talent and knowledge with children of all ages throughout Lincoln County and beyond. He moved to Huntington, W.Va., in 2011 to make Vickie's Cabell County work drive easier.
There was absolutely nothing that Gary wouldn't do for his family, friends, neighbors, and community. He was a God-fearing man who loved his Lord Jesus Christ, and he demonstrated it in everything he did and said. As he said three weeks ago, "I hope how soon the Big Man upstairs finishes with me, because I'm tired." He knew that he'd fought the good fight and was more than ready to meet his Maker, even though he hated to leave his beloved family.
At his request, Gary will be cremated. Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held within the next couple of weeks in a yet-to-be-determined location in Hamlin, W.Va. Further information can be found on Facebook - Vickie's, Brandon's, Tannon's, Barb's, Karen's, Tammy's, or Angie's pages.