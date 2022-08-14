GARY LEE RUNYON of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va., surrounded by his family. Gary, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and Marshall University, was born in Holden, W.Va., to the late Curtis and Kathleen Runyon of Kenova. Gary is survived by his wife and love of his life for over 56 years, Linda; sons, Jeff (Jaime) of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Matt (Ryan) of McLean, Va.; grandson, Cody Runyon of Huntington; sisters, Judy (Gene) Kuykendall of Kenova, Emy (Kelly) White of Salisbury, N.C.; and brother-in-law, Roger Peppers of Circleville, Ohio. Gary was an avid lover of golf and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Canterbury officiating. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

