GARY LEE TURLEY of West Hamlin, W.Va., born February 8, 1961, passed away June 27, 2021, at the age of sixty years, four months and nineteen days. He was a 1979 graduate of Guyan Valley High School. He retired from Dawson-Thompson Oil and was a truck driver for more than thirty years. He is survived by his parents, Percy and Barbara Turley; three children, Elana Turley, Jennifer Turley and Travis Turley; six grandchildren, special buddy Dyllon Porter, Kandyce Porter, Sadye Brumfield, Joseph Savage, Rodger Savage and Katelynne Savage; four brothers, Keith (Missy), Barry, Glen (Jean) and Larry (Elizabeth); three sisters, Melissa (Aaron) Holbrook, Monya Kay Hubbard and Brenda (David) Underwood; sons-in-law, Delmas Porter and Tommy Brumfield; partner in life and love, Frankie Spry; special friends, Shawn Tomblin and Gene Allen Bias; special niece, Leslie; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Jonah Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

