GARY NEIL FONDUK, 66, of Huntington, husband of Charmaine Marcum Fonduk, died March 31. He was the former president of Fonduk Honda in Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website, Facebook page and YouTube channel beginning at noon. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 9 at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you