GARY NEIL FONDUK, 66, of Huntington, passed away March 31, 2021. He was born December 6, 1954, in Huntington, son of the late Louie and Ruth Ann Vaughn Fonduk. He is survived by his wife, Charmaine Marcum Fonduk of Huntington; children, Chad Fonduk (Amanda) of Greenville, S.C., Mandy Matthews (Kevin) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Danita Hamlin (Tim) of Proctorville, Ohio, Jordan Bem (Nick) of Las Vegas, N.V.; brother, Darrel Fonduk (Becky) of Huntington; grandchildren, Brock and Adele Hamlin; very close cousin, Doug Vaughn; and a host of friends. Gary was a 1974 graduate of Barboursville High School. He later served as president of Fonduk Honda in Barboursville. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, raced motocross, enjoyed watching football, the Food Network and loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, at noon on Saturday, April 10, 2021, with Pastor Brady “Butch” Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The service will be livestreamed on Henson & Kitchen Mortuary’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel beginning at noon Saturday. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
