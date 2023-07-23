"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:31
GARY NEIL McGUIRE, 71, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed from this life to his heavenly home on July 18, 2023. Gary is survived by his wife, Judy Crum-McGuire sharing 27 years together. Gary recently accepted Jesus as his Lord and savior and is now resting in the arms of Jesus. No more pain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ballard and Fonnie McGuire; two sisters, Glenda Stearns and Dianne Blevins; two brothers, James and Wayne McGuire; and his former wife, Carrie L. Heaberlin McGuire. Gary was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War; retired from the VA Hospital as a painter and also was the owner of McGuire Painting for over 40 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Amanda Lycan (Ray); his sister, Theresa Turner; stepson Kenneth A. Reynolds (Jenny), stepdaughter Lisa Yeoman (Paul) and stepson J. Todd Crum; a total of 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. I would like to thank all of Gary's doctors and nurses at the VA Hospital and also at KDMC and Hospice of Huntington for their special care of Gary, and Reger Funeral Home for their service. At Gary's request there will be no services at this time. A family get together will be announced at a later date. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JAMES FREDERICK HAYES, 76, of Ona, died July 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral servic…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.