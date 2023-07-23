The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gary Neil McGuire
SYSTEM

"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:31

GARY NEIL McGUIRE, 71, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed from this life to his heavenly home on July 18, 2023. Gary is survived by his wife, Judy Crum-McGuire sharing 27 years together. Gary recently accepted Jesus as his Lord and savior and is now resting in the arms of Jesus. No more pain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ballard and Fonnie McGuire; two sisters, Glenda Stearns and Dianne Blevins; two brothers, James and Wayne McGuire; and his former wife, Carrie L. Heaberlin McGuire. Gary was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War; retired from the VA Hospital as a painter and also was the owner of McGuire Painting for over 40 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Amanda Lycan (Ray); his sister, Theresa Turner; stepson Kenneth A. Reynolds (Jenny), stepdaughter Lisa Yeoman (Paul) and stepson J. Todd Crum; a total of 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. I would like to thank all of Gary's doctors and nurses at the VA Hospital and also at KDMC and Hospice of Huntington for their special care of Gary, and Reger Funeral Home for their service. At Gary's request there will be no services at this time. A family get together will be announced at a later date. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you