GARY VALLEE SMITH, 65, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Smith Riggs Cemetery, Wayne County, with Pastor Dennis Morrello officiating and military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion, Post 93. He was born December 10, 1954, at Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Gary O’Don and Shirley Jean Rowsey Smith. Gary was a member of the Buffalo Valley Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife, Anita Jewell Napier Smith of Wayne; one daughter, Rebecca Stephens of Huntington; five sons, William Gary Smith (Cyndi) of Wayne, Justin O’Don Smith of Charleston, S.C., David Vallee Hudson of Huntington, Matthew Hudson of Huntington and Roger Stephens (Erica) of Lavalette, W.Va.; one sister, Teresa Jeanine Kinder (Carl) of Ashboro, N.C.; one brother, Roger Nathan “Rocky” Smith of Cannonsburg, Ky.; twenty-one grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.

