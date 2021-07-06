GARY WAYNE SCHROCK, 56, of Lesage, died at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Charleston, W.Va., from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident June 12. He was born February 5, 1965, in Goshen, Ind., to Phineas W. and Mattie Hochstetler Schrock. Survivors include two sisters, Barbara Shetler and Jeanette Miller, both of Elkhart, Ind.; brother, William Schrock of LaGrange, Ind.; stepsister, Jean High of Virginia; two stepbrothers, Kenneth (Annette) Parsons of Goshen, Ind., and Ron Miller of Middlebury, Ind. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Phineas W. and Marilyn Schrock; mother and stepfather, Mattie and Lloyd "Bud" Miller; and stepsister, Deanna Fletcher of Goshen, Ind. Gary was the manager of a convenience store in West Virginia and did car repair upholstery. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and dearly loved his dogs. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Gary was known as someone who was compassionate and very loyal to his friends. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main St., Middlebury, Ind. Family and friends will go in procession from the funeral home at 2:15 p.m. for a graveside service Wednesday, July 7, at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury, Ind. Memorials may be given to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption. Online condolences may be offered at www.millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
