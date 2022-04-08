GENE DULANEY BETLER JR., 64, of Fort Gay, husband of Jo Ann Betler, died April 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. April 10 at Zion Presbyterian Church, Helvetia, W.Va. Burial in Pickens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.

