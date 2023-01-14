GENE HUTCHISON, 81 passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, Ind. Born on July 16, 1941, in Cabell, West Virginia he was the son of Clifford and Clara Cremeans Hutchison. Gene honorably served his country with the West Virginia National Guard. On February 2, 1970, he married Evelyn Peyton in Kissimmee, Fla. Known as a vibrant, determined, hard worker that was adamant about everything he did. An entrepreneur that owned and operated Marshall County Motors for more than 50 years as well as several real estate properties. He enjoyed his horse farm. Gene absolutely loved his family, especially his grandchildren and taught everyone by his example by working hard and providing for their families. Gene was a member of the Plymouth American Legion Post #27 and the Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Wyatt, Indiana, and her daughter Bobbie Burd-Toth and children Graham and Matthew Toth. The mother of his children, Opal Turner and her daughters and their children: Jennifer Smith and children Amanda Kaylee Thompson, Mykenzie Barker, Katelyn Jacob Simons and Kristen Clare Smith, and Leigh Anne Welch and children Jamie Welch and Jeffrey Elizabeth Welch and grandchildren Brayden Welch and Marriana Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Justin Thompson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, Ind. A memorial service will immediately follow with Pastor Chuck Barrington officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Work begins at site of planned Culloden interchange
- Shawn Neal
- Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
- Lisa Carol Blizzard
- WVSSAC assistant director Reed dead at 55
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, employees for negligence against HHS student
- Don Nash
- Fiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023
- Bill Gates touts nuclear development during energy-focused conversation in Charleston
- The Grill on Third brings upscale dining downtown
Collections
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Saturday
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Friday
- Photos: Marshall students begin 2023 spring semester
- Photos: Marshall vs. Southern Miss, men's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Girls basketball, Huntington High vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: Huntington Mall hosts Champions Rally for HHS
- Photos: Huntington vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina, men's basketball