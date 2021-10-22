GENE M. MARSHALL, 77, of Wayne, W.Va., died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va., by Elder Roger Maynard. He was born May 8, 1944, in Whitesville, W.Va., a son of the late Charlie and Mae Foreman Marshall. Gene was a retired truck driver and member of Echo United Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. His wife, Dorkis Marshall, also preceded him in death, along with a daughter, Nancy Tomblin. Survivors include a daughter, Jeanie Marshall (Jamie Hudson) of Ashland, Ky.; and two grandchildren, Raven Tomblin (Justin Jervis), Elizabeth Nelson (Shawn Brooks), all of Wayne, W.Va. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. There will be no procession to the cemetery.

