GENEAL C. ADAMS, 74, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at home. She was born February 16, 1948, in Louisa, Ky., daughter of the late Edmond and Alkie Ross Cordle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mariah Carpenter. She is survived by her husband, John Adams; children, Dawn (Brian) Sutherland, Crystal Adams, Lisa Samson (Craig), Brenda McCormick (Dave), Darrell Adams (Alice) and John Adams (Jennifer); special grandson, John Samson; grandchildren, Josie Adams, Maggie Howard, Justin Samson, Aaron and Zach Carpenter, Jack, Colin and Grace McCormick, Grantland Adams, Tom and Ashley Burton; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, and Geneal believed that the Kingdom of God would rule over this Earth and that the Lord Jesus Christ would resurrect her under his rule from Jehovah God; that was her hope. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Kingdom Hall will conduct a small service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you