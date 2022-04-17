GENEAL C. ADAMS, 74, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at home. She was born February 16, 1948, in Louisa, Ky., daughter of the late Edmond and Alkie Ross Cordle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mariah Carpenter. She is survived by her husband, John Adams; children, Dawn (Brian) Sutherland, Crystal Adams, Lisa Samson (Craig), Brenda McCormick (Dave), Darrell Adams (Alice) and John Adams (Jennifer); special grandson, John Samson; grandchildren, Josie Adams, Maggie Howard, Justin Samson, Aaron and Zach Carpenter, Jack, Colin and Grace McCormick, Grantland Adams, Tom and Ashley Burton; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, and Geneal believed that the Kingdom of God would rule over this Earth and that the Lord Jesus Christ would resurrect her under his rule from Jehovah God; that was her hope. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Kingdom Hall will conduct a small service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lavalette man dies in Wednesday morning crash
- HHS staff to serve suspensions
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigate deadly West Huntington crash
- ANTHONY DAVID MITCHELL
- PAUL JAMES CLAGG JR. “JUNIOR”
- Police ID Huntington woman struck, killed by train
- Arizona transfer Stacey Marshall Jr. chooses Herd
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- 3 names submitted for Cabell County Commission vacancy
- DEBORA KAY FULFORD
Collections
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Maundy Thursday at Kenova United Methodist Church
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Ritter Park dog park reopens
- Photos: 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet
- Photos: Chesapeake Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 13th
- Photos: Good Friday service in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Marshall University Intercultural Center grand opening
- Photos: Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt