GENEVA COCHRAN, age 90, of Good Shepherd Nursing Facility, Phelps, Kentucky, formerly of 3117 Third Avenue, Huntington, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd on Sunday May 1, 2022. She was born January 17, 1932, a daughter of the late J.C. and Olga Sansom Wolford. She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters, and by her husband, Duel F. “Gabby” Cochran. In 1954, Geneva, along with several cousins, left their homes in Pike County, Kentucky, and moved to Huntington, West Virginia, in search of work. She soon found a job at the Huntington Manufacturing Company, where she remained for twenty-nine years. The company closed but was taken over by another corporation, and Geneva continued to work in the same building for several more years. When the job ended a second time, Geneva found employment as a cleaning lady for a sorority house in Huntington. In 1958, Geneva met and married Duel F. Cochran, a Navy man originally from Waynesboro, Mississippi. Together they purchased a house on 31st Street. Duel, or Gabby as he was known to family and friends, passed away in November 1996. Geneva continued to live in the house until her health began to decline. In April 2015, she went to live with her sister, Evelyn, at Stopover, Kentucky. There she met Harley, Evelyn’s fluffy white Poodle, and they bonded instantly. For the next six years, Harley was Geneva’s constant companion and she refused to go anywhere without him. Geneva lived in Huntington for sixty-one years and was never truly satisfied anywhere else. She returns now to the town and state she loved, to rest near the husband she cherished and the friends who made her life worth living. The family will welcome friends for a viewing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps, Ky. Graveside services will be conducted at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, on Thursday, May 5, at noon. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, Ky.
