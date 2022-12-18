George Aaron Jr. Osborne
SYSTEM

GEORGE AARON OSBORNE JR., 40, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. George was born on March 7, 1982, in Huntington, W.Va. George enjoyed fishing and hunting but his dream of a past time was camping at Shawnee Park. He is preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Michael McCallister. He is survived by his father, George Osborne; his mother, Tina Gibson (Robert) Delawder; two sons, Garrett Michael Osborne of Hurricane, W.Va., and Jacob Aaron Osborne of Greenup, Ky.; one sister, Christina McCallister; and two nieces. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you