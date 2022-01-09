GEORGE AMOS JACKSON JR.

Please note that the following names of George’s closest and dearest friends were erroneously omitted by his wife, Jackie, from his recently published obituary and homegoing service program. This was a mistake of the head, not the heart, she explained, seeking forgiveness for such an emotional error. Honorable Mention goes to George’s Hometown and Lifelong friends, “Addison” and “Jesse” of Lynchburg, Va. Also longtime close friends, Thomas “Choo” Coleman and Albert “Chubb” Hughes. Lastly, he was preceded in death by his best friends, the late Raymond “Chink” Coleman, Nate Ruffin and Mike Snow. Special Thanks to Tyler, Jonathan, David and Dusten at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, who were in charge of George’s Homegoing arrangements, for doing a truly outstanding job! Also, “Kudos” to Paula, Martha and Paul at Archer’s Flowers for the great job on the custom design casket spray! The family truly appreciates Bishop Samuel R. Moore and our Full Gospel Assembly Church family for hosting the Homegoing Service for George A. Jackson.
