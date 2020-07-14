GEORGE BLASS MORRONE JR., 87, of Huntington, W.Va., departed this life at his residence on July 10, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, New York City, New York, the second of three children of George Blass Morrone Sr. and Evelyn Jacklish Morrone. He graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of seventeen. Several weeks before completing his basic training in San Antonio, Texas, he was deployed to serve in the Korean War. He later served in the Vietnam War as well. During his nearly 22 years of military service, he flew 362 missions, and his aircraft was hit only once. On January 29, 1960, he married Barbara Jean Perry of Kenova. He retired from the USAF in 1972, as Master Sergeant/E-7, and they returned to Ceredo to raise their children. He then worked as a private pilot and flight instructor for more than forty years, initially as co-owner of C-K Aviation. He was an avid supporter of youth and high school sports in the Ceredo-Kenova area, serving as the videographer for the football team, the unofficial photographer for all sports teams, and as a baseball and softball umpire whenever the need arose. It was of no surprise to anyone that he routinely volunteered to fly the Wonders’ coaching staff across the state to scout an upcoming opponent or to attend an early morning WVSSAC football playoff meeting in Parkersburg after a Friday night win. He was instrumental in procuring the financing for new lights for the Ceredo-Kenova High School football stadium in the early 1980s, and he even flew to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to pick up the lights. He was an usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington. He was a Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the American Legion Post 93 in Kenova. He was a past member of the Ceredo Crescent Masonic Lodge 32 AF&AM. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Virginia (“Ginger”) Morrone Hopkins and Catherine Morrone Howard. He is survived by eight children: three daughters -- Jeanie Morrone Sullivan of Ceredo, W.Va., Cyndi Morrone Ranson (Mike) of Charleston, W.Va., and Cathy Morrone of Tampa, Fla.; and five sons -- Perry Morrone (Lisa) of Kenova, W.Va., Ric Morrone of Kenova, W.Va., George Blass (“Trey”) Morrone III (Heather) of Kenova, W.Va., David Morrone (Becky) of Milton, W.Va., and George Bob (“Junior”) Morrone of Arlington, Texas. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren -- Braxton Sullivan, Karleigh Morrone, Jace Ranson, Payton Morrone, Giorgi Morrone, Kane Morrone, Brandon Morrone, Blass Morrone, Cole Salmons (Catherine), Jordan Nelson (J.T.), Jason Morrone (Jennifer) and Shawn Marie Hoodless. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren -- Liam Nelson, Charli Nelson, Macy Morrone, Brooke Morrone and Jagger Bayliff. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CKES, c/o Rhonda Billups, 1 Wonder Lane, Kenova, WV 25530, noting in the memo – “Field Lights – George Morrone.” Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the funeral service at 6:30 p.m., at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial follows in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in Huntington crash
- Mountain Health Network announces hospital layoffs amid COVID-19 losses
- Cabell County Schools looking to implement five-day, face-to-face school weeks
- Justice warns of possible bar, restaurant closures as COVID-19 cases spike
- Teen entrepreneur opening new dance studio in Chesapeake
- Ceredo-Kenova Little League shuts down after potential COVID-19 exposure
- Letter to the editor: Is it time to change the name of Marshall University?
- Grumpy Gary’s Grill now open on 4th Avenue
- Herd That's Ot Elmore brings unique fun to The Basketball Tournament
- Lawrence schools to decide return plans next week
Images
Collections
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Disc golfers celebrate following 2020 Ashland Open
- Photos: Business Bureau conducts free e-cycle downtown
- Photos: Fireworks Display at Christ Temple Church
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Independence Day at Heritage Farm