GEORGE CARL LAMBROS SR. of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, January 20, 2023.
The son of Nick and Elizabeth Lambros, George was born on December 12, 1929, in Huntington, West Virgina. He attended Cammack Junior High and Huntington High School. After attending University of Kentucky playing basketball for the Wildcats, George eventually graduated from Marshall University. George joined the United States Army and was stationed in Orleans, France. After the Korean War, he began his career in Huntington, West Virginia owning his first Sunoco station and went on to own a couple ESSO stations and laundromats. After years of hard work, he achieved his dream of owning the men's clothing store Lambros & Sons from 1968 to 1980.
While at University of Kentucky, George was lifeguarding at Dreamland Pool and met the love of his life Mary Sue Hughes.
George and Mary Sue were married on September 6, 1952, and settled in Huntington, W.Va., where George and Mary Sue worked and raised a family. Together they had three sons and raised them all in Huntington, W.Va.
George was passionate about playing basketball and tennis. While at Marshall University, he served as the 2nd President of Marshall M Club and served for many years. He was also a member of Big Green Club. George received his Regents degree from Marshall in 1978. Through the years, George served on the Board for several clubs and organizations: Kentucky Colonel, Cabell County Park Commission as President and Board Member for several years, Huntington and Barboursville Rotary Clubs as past president and member, Huntington Kiwanis Club as past president and member, Boy Scouts and the YMCA as past president from 1978 to 1980 and Board Member for several years which became his second home.
George was rich in family and friends who loved him and looked up to him as an outstanding member in Huntington, West Virginia. George was predeceased by his wife Mary Sue Lambros (1981), his second wife Linda Kennedy (2021), his father Nick Lambros and his mother Elizabeth Lambros. He is survived by his son George Jr. and wife Peri Lambros of Conyers, Ga., his son Nick and wife Pippa Lambros of Columbia, South Carolina, Steve Lambros of Wilmington, North Carolina; and his grandchildren including Carly Lambros of Atlanta, Ga., Maryl Lambros of Columbia, S.C., Stephen Lambros of Wilmington, N.C. and Elaina Lambros-Biggs of Wilmington, N.C. He was a lifelong member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Beard Mortuary by Rev. DaVontae Edwards and Steve Lambros. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to Marshall University M Club/Big Green Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715, YMCA Foundation, 935 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701 or Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 Fifth Ave, Huntington, WV 25701.
