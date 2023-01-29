GEORGE CARL LAMBROS SR. of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The son of Nick and Elizabeth Lambros, George was born on December 12, 1929, in Huntington, West Virgina. He attended Cammack Junior High and Huntington High School. After attending University of Kentucky playing basketball for the Wildcats, George eventually graduated from Marshall University. George joined the United States Army and was stationed in Orleans, France. After the Korean War, he began his career in Huntington, West Virginia owning his first Sunoco station and went on to own a couple ESSO stations and laundromats. After years of hard work, he achieved his dream of owning the men's clothing store Lambros & Sons from 1968 to 1980.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you