GEORGE COLBERT LEE, 70, formerly of Ashland, widower of Barbara Ann James Lee, died Aug. 20 in Jonesboro, Ark. He was a retired Biomedical Technician. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, Huntington. Burial at 2 p.m. in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church or Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

