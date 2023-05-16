GEORGE DELANO "BOZIE" FERGUSON, 85 of Barboursville passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at noon May 17, 2023, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, Salt Rock, by Pastor Chris Fulks. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born July 10, 1937, in Salt Rock, a son of the late Rufus and Cuma Savage Ferguson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Mary Ferguson; five daughters, Brooke Brauckmuller, Kitty Blevins, Jaqueline Nagrant, Balinda Stover, and Vickie Richard; three sons, Ronald Ferguson, Marcus Ferguson and Buddy Richard; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

