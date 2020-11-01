Essential reporting in volatile times.

GEORGE E. FERGUSON “JOE,” 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away Oct. 27, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1926, in Fort Gay, W.Va., the son of Wayne and Eskie Riggs Ferguson. He is survived by his wife, Leeta Taylor Ferguson; son, Daryl and daughter-in-law Robynne Ferguson; brother, Bill (Billie) Ferguson; sisters, Betty (Bill) Adkins, Glenna (Charles) Wellman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sabrina Ferguson, brothers, Harold and Frank Ferguson, sisters, Doris Finley, Dorene Simpkins and Wanda Maynard. George “Joe” served in the US Army during WWII, then joined the Navy. He often spoke of visiting other countries and sent souvenirs back to his younger siblings. Afterward, he worked for an insurance company in Virginia. Due to the coronavirus, graveside services were held Oct. 30 at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Va.

