GEORGE EARL HARDWICK, 73 of Fort Gay, husband of Lynn Stamper Hardwick of Dunlow, died March 2 at home. He was a retired construction worker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. March 5 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in the Charles Hardwick Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home.
