GEORGE EDWARD ALIFF, 75 of Wayne, husband of Sharon K. Aliff, died Nov. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired carpenter and member of Laborers Local #543, Huntington. Honoring his wishes, services will be private at George Aliff Family Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is directing arrangements.
