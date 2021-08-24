GEORGE EDWARD SMITH, 85, of Kenova, W.Va., beloved husband, father, brother, friend and child of God, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
George Ed was born February 22, 1936, to the late Edward and Maxine Taylor Smith. He was a graduate of Buffalo High School.
He retired from J.H. Fletcher & Company after 44 years of service. After retirement he worked for Griffith & Feil Drug Store and volunteered for the Good Samaritan Center in Kenova.
George Ed was a proud veteran who served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church, and he attended Heritage Freewill Baptist Church. He was a wonderful Christian man who loved to spread the love of Christ to everyone he met. He was kind, caring and generous. He loved his entire family with all his heart, and he was loved equally in return.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Zelda Hatten and Nadine Hughes, and his mother- and father-in-law, Palma and Jay Workman.
Survivors include his wife, Delores “Dody” Workman Smith, whom he loved and adored for 65 years; four children, George E. “Peewee” (Kathy Riley) Smith II, Doug (Kim) Smith, Todd (Missy) Smith and Beth (John) Gover; grandchildren, Lakin (Zev) May, Kelsey (Cody) Wallace, Paige Smith, Tyler (Olivia) Smith, Brooke Smith, Harrison and Hamilton Gover; great-grandchildren, Jaden May, Jemma May, Jorgi May and Maiara Smith; two sisters, Katherine Trivett and Peggy Ball; a special nephew, Matthew Workman; two special cousins, Marcella Canterbury and Wanda Wellman; and many nieces and nephews and a host of friends; two special caregivers, Rocky and Evelyn Wolfe.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their care of George Ed. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice at 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, 25702.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Ed Cook, Pastor Scott Byard and Pastor Zach Johnson officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JOYCE ANN MOORE MCCAFFREY, of Barboursville, passed peacefully from this life at the Emogene…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.