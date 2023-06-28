GEORGE FITZGERALD, 89, joined his heavenly father on June 25, 2023. He was born June 1, 1934, to the late Joseph and Goldie Fitzgerald. His brother Joseph Fitzgerald also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen Fitzgerald and four children, George Fitzgerald (Jo), Patricia Fitzgerald, Carol Starkey (Don), and Judy Fitzgerald (Christie). He had five grandkids that he simply adored, Jason Starkey (Charlene), Kelly Root (Ethan), Faith Cannon, Chris Fitzgerald (Angel), and Nick Fitzgerald (Victoria); 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild. George was a loving family man who considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment. He worked for Owens-Illinois for more than 40 years until it was shut down. He was a simple Christian man. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. to service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
