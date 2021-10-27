GEORGE "FRED" CHATTERTON, 84, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will follow in Maple Hill at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Fred was born November 22, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late George Henry and Alta Belle Taylor Chatterton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired employee from Owens-Illinois, having worked in the forming department. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dolores Wilson Chatterton; son, Lewis Allen Chatterton; daughter, Beth Ann Chatterton; siblings, Gordon Chatterton, David Chatterton and Evelyn Ross. Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Angel and Rick Carter and Lisa Bledsoe, all of Huntington; four grandchildren, Amy Chatterton, Clayton Chatterton, Tyler (Tammy) Bledsoe and Emilee Carter; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mike Chatterton. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you