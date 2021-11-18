GEORGE LEWIS NELSON SR., 77, of Huntington, W.Va., died at Cabell Huntington Hospital on November 13, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. He was born on April 28, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a machine foreman for Owens-Illinois and also worked for Rubberlite. He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal Geraldine Nelson and Richard Nelson. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Nelson, and two children, Rochelle Lee Harold (Michael) and George Lewis Nelson Jr. He has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved the Lord with all of his heart. Earth’s loss is Heaven’s gain. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

