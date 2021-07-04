GEORGE “NICK” KISER, 91, of Kenova, W.Va., passed Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church, of which he was a member, with Pastor Willie May and Pastor Jody Fortner officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Nick was born February 10, 1930, in Hubball, W.Va., a son of the late George and May Pellman Kiser. He was retired from Columbia Gas, where he was employed for 40 years. Nick loved to fish and never met a lake he didn’t enjoy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna Faye Kiser; son, Melvin Dewayne Kiser; grandson, Michael Dewayne Kiser; four brothers, Willis, Harold, Doug and Billy Kiser; two sisters, Joanette Hoover and Jennifer White; and four sisters-in-law, Maddie, Loretta, Lorene and Judy Kiser; and a baby sister, Mary Kiser. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Shelia Tomblin (Tom); grandchildren, Chris Tomblin (Cara), Stephanie Bell (Greg), Jessica Frye (Shannon), Courtney McLean (Scott) and Greg Kiser (Laura); great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Mia, Hunter, Cora, Desmond and Baby McLean; daughter-in-law, Donna Kiser; sister, Ann Tabor (Dennis); brothers, Jerry, Johnny and Marshall Kiser; brothers-in-law, Terry White, Ed Burns (Shelia) and Bob Burns (Della); sisters-in-law, Ann Kiser and Joann Kiser; special friends, Willie May and Brenda Thacker; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
