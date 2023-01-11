GEORGE PARNICZA was born April 14, 1926, to Vasil and Maria Parnicza in Moundsville, W.Va. He passed away January 8, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va., at the age of 96. A first-generation American, George excelled at basketball in high school. Upon graduation in 1944, he served in the US Army during World War II. George saw action during the Battle of Luzon in the Philippines, awarded the Bronze Star, and served in the occupation of Japan. After his service, George married Colleen Tomlin on December 18, 1948, and they moved to Chicago while he attended college. George later returned to West Virginia, where he worked for WSAZ; launched WMUL, the state's first PBS station; and Quorum Broadcasting, which owned many Fox-affiliated TV stations. He was inducted into the WV Broadcasting Hall of Fame for his work to bring the first color television broadcast to the state. George traveled extensively for work, and his bright spirit and kindness helped him to develop friendships across the country. He was an avid fisherman, frequently catching his limit of West Virginia trout alongside his brother Mike, son George, and later his grandchildren. Most of all, George loved his family, traveling with special friends Bob and Mary Chevront and family, telling stories (including a few tall tales), making new friends, and celebrating holidays with loved ones. George was always warm-hearted, loving, and mischievous, and he delighted in indulging the youngest members of his family. He was a source of limitless joy to his family, friends, and co-workers, who loved him without reservation.
George is preceded in death by his parents, brother Mike Parnicza (Lucille), sister Sue Furbee (Jerry), nephew Michael Parnicza, and niece Terri Barbour. He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Colleen; brother Charlie Parnicza; daughter Diana Stotts (Glenn); son George Parnicza (Bobbie); grandchildren Natalie Anderson, Justin Parnicza, and Beth Parnicza; step-grandchildren Glenn Stotts (Kelli) and Mendi Starcher; and great-grandchildren Alex and Luke Anderson, Madison, Hannah, and Joey Starcher, and Grady Stotts. He is also survived by nieces Collie Sue Parnicza, Missy Porter, and Marianna Towle and nephews David Furbee, Jerry Allen Furbee, and Billy Parnicza. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Father Jonah Campbell. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.