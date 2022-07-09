GEORGE RAYMOND HALE, 66, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away June 24, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jimmy Thompson. He was born September 14, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late George William and Elizabeth Rutherford Hale. He is survived by four sons, William Hale (Felicia) of Huntington, Johnny Hale (Jennifer Mullins) of Galion, Ohio, Leonard Hale (Amanda) of Wayne, and Phillip Hale (April - Erica) of Huntington; one daughter, Sarah Bryant of Kenova; and their mother Tammy Hale; two sisters, Betty Smith of Huntington and Orpha Hanson of Texas; and nine grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you