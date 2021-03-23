GEORGE W. "SKIP" BOAS died March 17, 2021, of complications from COVID. Skip was born in Lafayette, Ind., to George L. and Jearldeen (Hargis) Boas on September 30, 1943. He graduated from Southwestern High School. He was a Navy Seabee veteran with MCB 9 and served two tours in Vietnam. Skip was transferred to West Virginia in 1987 with CSX RR and lived in West Virginia until he retired in 2009. He was a proud member of the IAM and AW and held several positions with LL 104. He was married for 56 years to Theresa Lucas Boas, and she survives along with their children, George W. Boas II (Nancy), Tari B. Hendrickson (Joe) and Daniel E. Boas, and several grandchildren. He is survived by a sister, Sandra Fischer, and brothers, Jack and Michael. There will be no services at this time due to COVID.

