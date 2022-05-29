Georgetta Stevens
SYSTEM

GEORGETTA STEVENS, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away May 25, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born July 11, 1957, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late George E. and Mary Magdalene Vance Holley. She is survived by her husband, David D. Stevens, and one sister, Kathy Cremeans of Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you