GEORGIA ANNE STATEN, 73 of Huntington, West Virginia, arrived at her heavenly home on February 26, 2023. She was born on June 8, 1949, in Kistler, West Virginia, to George W. and Dorothy M. Staten.
In 1967, the day after she graduated from Man High School, she and her family moved to Huntington, where she built her life and career. After attending Marshall University, she began her career in banking and finance, significantly contributing to the industry for decades. She held positions at the Huntington Credit Union, Capital Finance (personal and auto loans), First Huntington National Bank (loan department), Bank One and Chase (Vice President of Loan Operations Manager), and City National Bank (Loan Operations Supervisor). She retired from City National Bank in 2020.
She was a lifelong Christian and devoted her life to the service of others, always aiding them when they needed it most. She enjoyed trips to the beach and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with her family and dearly loved the many Yorkies she had over the years.
She fiercely loved her family and loved ones, who keep a collection of memories in their hearts. She has been reunited with those who preceded her in death: her beloved parents; a special niece, Gina Cummings; and two brothers-in-law, James "Jim" Cummings and Steven "Wig" Hendrick. She leaves behind her siblings, Karen Cummings, of Midkiff, W.Va., Gary Staten (JoAnn), of Huntington, W.Va., and Gail Hendrick of Lesage, W.Va. One of her greatest joys in life was being Aunt Georgy, and she doted on each of her nieces and nephews to the highest esteem. She also leaves behind niece Angie (Doug) Urling and nephews Chris (Magan) Staten and Jared (Kaylin) Staten; great-nephews Hunter (Jenny) Pertee, Tyler Pertee, George Urling, Will Urling, and Luke Staten; great-nieces Lena Staten and Tanna Damron; a great- great-niece Aurora Pertee, great- great-nephew, Axl Pertee; an honorary niece, Cleta (Todd) Harless; and an entire host of family members and friends.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Hospice of Huntington and the staff of the Wyngate Senior Living Community for their exceptional care, support, and compassion.
The memorial service will be at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Marc Price officiating, with a visitation prior at noon. Burial will follow in Rosemont Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
WILLIAM RICHARD "Bill" DOLEN, 87, of Barboursville, W.Va., died February 22, 2023, at home. …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.