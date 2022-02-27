GEORGIANA (BAUER) BORGMEYER, 93, of Huntington, passed away on February 23, 2022. Georgiana was born in Old Monroe, Mo., on April 5, 1928, to Louis and Gertrude (Gnade) Bauer, the youngest of six siblings. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, Rolland Borgmeyer, and her son, Neal Borgmeyer. She is survived by Gary Borgmeyer of Menomonie, Wis.; Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer of Huntington; Gail Borgmeyer of Lonedell, Mo.; her sister, Florence Bauer Survant, and sister-in-law, Kate Bauer, both of Missouri. Georgiana will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, her feisty and delightful sense of humor, and her love for her family and God. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 6 p.m. Interment will be private at Woodmere Memorial Park. The funeral liturgy will be livestreamed on the Reger Funeral Home website at Mrs. Borgmeyer’s obituary page. Reger’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

